/ / / [Study] Process manufacturers are preparing for growth

Growing regulatory change and uncertainty is impacting the vast majority of process manufacturers, but they are responding by investing in new technologies and leveraging the cache surrounding 'Made in America'.

As political uncertainty bites, almost two-thirds of process manufacturers (62%) say regulatory changes are affecting their business, with more than four-in-five (82%) revealing the threat of import-export shake-ups having significant impact on strategic decision-making.

Despite those challenges, however, that same number (82%) are confident their home-grown industry will be considered a world leader by 2025, and an overwhelming 99% of all process manufacturers say they are preparing for growth.

