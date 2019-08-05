/ / / Study: Manufacturers are hesitating to fully embrace technology on the factory floor

Manufacturers are hesitating to fully embrace technology on the factory floor, according to a study by accounting and consulting firm Sikich LLP.

“The impact of digital technologies will require industrial companies to make fundamental operational changes,” according to the study’s executive summary.

At the same time, Chicago-based Sikich said “many companies have yet to implement these new technologies.” Manufacturers also aren’t taking “steps required to enhance their cybersecurity.”

Advanced factory technology covers such tech as Industry 4.0, with “connected” machines that communicate with each other. Also included are robotics, 3D printing and digital twins, or digital replicas of systems and processes.

