/ / / Study: 10% of Illinoisans work directly in the manufacturing sector

A new study shows more than 10 percent of Illinoisans work directly in the manufacturing sector.

The report, prepared for the Illinois Manufacturers Association by a University of Maryland research group, was commissioned in part to raise awareness across the state.

"Manufacturing is the state's largest economic engine," said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers Association, "but I don't think that a lot of lawmakers or members of the public really understand the broad impact that manufacturing has in our state and actually what is made."

The study shows manufacturing employs nearly 600,000 workers directly, with another 430,000 jobs with suppliers and 525,000 more supported by the industry's spending. Denzler said the industry is more diverse than some might expect.

