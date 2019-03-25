/ / / Striking workers locked out of manufacturing facility

Plant Services

By ABC7 Chicago

Mar 25, 2019

Workers at the Headly Manufacturing plant in Broadview, Illinois, said they were locked out following a strike Friday.

Headly employees said management recently threatened several workers with termination in the coming weeks with no explanation.

In response, the employees announced a one-hour unfair labor practice strike. After the strike, the employees found that they had been locked out. They were unable to collect their paychecks.

To learn more, read "Employees locked out during strike at Headly Manufacturing" from ABC7 Chicago.

