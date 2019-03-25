Striking workers locked out of manufacturing facility
Mar 25, 2019
Workers at the Headly Manufacturing plant in Broadview, Illinois, said they were locked out following a strike Friday.
Headly employees said management recently threatened several workers with termination in the coming weeks with no explanation.
In response, the employees announced a one-hour unfair labor practice strike. After the strike, the employees found that they had been locked out. They were unable to collect their paychecks.
