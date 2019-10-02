/ / / Stock market sees worst day in 6 weeks due to weak manufacturing data

U.S. stock indexes on Tuesday suffered the worst daily skid since late August to kick off trading in October and the new quarter as as a weaker-than-expected manufacturing report rattled bullish sentiment on Wall Street.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index dropped to 47.8 in September from 49.1. The slowdown reflects a retrenchment in the U.S. and global economies exacerbated by a trade war with China. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch had forecast the index to total 50.2. Any reading below 50 indicates deteriorating conditions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 344 points, or 1.3%, lower reach 26,573 (all benchmark closing levels are on a preliminary basis). The S&P 500 index declined 1.2% to 2,940, finishing below its 50-day moving average at 2,948.01

To learn more, read "Dow, S&P 500 log worst day in about 6 weeks as weakest manufacturing report since 2009 spooks Wall Street" from MarketWatch.