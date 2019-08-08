Statistics hammer home the importance of Illinois manufacturing jobs
Aug 08, 2019
With the distinctive sound of a hammer-forge in the background, Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers Association, armed with a bevy of statistics, hammered home the value of manufacturing in the state of Illinois on Wednesday at Moline Forge.
It was part of IMA’s “Manufacturing Matters Illinois” tour where Denzler is touting Illinois manufacturing throughout the state.
More than a half-million people may be employed in manufacturing in the state right now. But half of them are going to retire in the next 10 to 15 years, Denzler said. “So we need about 20,000 production workers and 3-5,000 engineers every year for the next decade or so just to remain constant,” he said.
