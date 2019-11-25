/ / / Stanley Black & Decker to downsize Indiana plant, eliminating 139 jobs

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. plans to significantly downsize its Greenfield production plant, putting 139 people out of a job sometime over the next few months.

The cutbacks will leave just 40 employees in Greenfield, a company spokeswoman said.

In a letter the company sent to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the New Britain, Connecticut-based tool maker said the decision was “an attempt to strategically consolidate our worldwide operations into [a] few facilities.”

The letter provides a confusing timeline for the terminations, saying the actions would take place “by year end,” but also saying “the last day of work for the Greenfield employees is expected to be some time between Jan. 23 and Feb. 7.

To learn more, read "Toolmaker to downsize Greenfield facility, terminate 139 employees" from the Indianapolis Business Journal.