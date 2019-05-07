/ / / Stanley Black & Decker opens Manufacturing Center of Excellence

Stanley Black & Decker has opened its new 23,000 square-foot Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence in downtown Hartford, Conn.

Dubbed as “Manufactory 4.0,” the facility located at One Constitution Plaza will serve as the epicenter of the company’s Industry 4.0 “smart factory” initiative.

Read "Taking a deep digital breath"

A facility will host a team of about 50 Industry 4.0 experts. Stanley Black & Decker said the team’s focus will be, “accelerating the company’s adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and building upskilling programs to help prepare the company’s workforce for the digital-led manufacturing environment.”

The site will focus on three value streams including connected factory, flexible automation and advanced analytics, the New Britain, Conn.-based manufacturer said.

To learn more, read "Stanley Black & Decker debuts ‘Manufactory 4.0’" from HBSDealer.