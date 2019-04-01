/ / / Solar employment drops off in wake of tariffs

By Kevin Robinson-Avila for the Albuquerque (NM) Journal

Federal tariffs on solar cell imports and shifting market dynamics have markedly slowed industry growth over the past two years, nationally and in New Mexico.

Solar employment nationwide fell by 3.2 percent last year, down about 8,000 jobs, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Solar Foundation’s annual Solar Jobs Census, released in February.

Prices began climbing when the government first considered tariffs in summer 2017, and many developers froze projects, said Ryan Centerwall, CEO of Albuquerque-based Affordable Solar.

“After the tariffs were implemented, pricing rose by about 35 percent,” Centerwall said. “We lost about half the business in our pipeline because of it.”

