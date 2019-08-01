/ / / SMRP + SMRPCO announce enhancements to CMRP, CMRT programs

The Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (SMRP) and the SMRP Certifying Organization (SMRPCO) announce a host of new benefits and improvements to come for the Certified Maintenance & Reliability Professional (CMRP) and Certified Maintenance & Reliability Technician (CMRT) programs.

Newly appointed SMRPCO Executive Director Jane Siggelko will lead implementation of the program’s enhancements to including improved accessibility and online functionality for those becoming certified, recertifying or currently certified, and enhanced efforts to promote the value of CMRP and CMRT to industry audiences worldwide.

Accessibility: SMRPCO is partnering with Pearson VUE, the world's largest learning company, to make the CMRP and CMRT exams available in more than 5,000 testing centers around the world, including United States’ military bases, both home and abroad.

Immediate & Full Score Reports: Exam-takers will now receive a full score report immediately upon completion. While pass/fail results have been available in the past, this detailed report will allow individuals to assess improvement opportunities the minute they step away from the exam.

Digital Badges: In an effort to emphasize the value and importance of an individual’s CMRP and CMRT certifications, those passing or recertifying will receive digital badges hyperlinked to an online resource with detailed information on the CMRP and CMRT.

Certificates: Upon passing, certificants will now receive a complimentary print certificate mailed to their home address.

“CMRP and CMRT remain industry standards for defining excellence within maintenance, reliability and physical asset management, which is why the SMRP and SMRPCO Boards and staff are so excited to launch new benefits and improvements to these programs. In doing so, we will work to further promote the value of these certifications and the critical contributions to industry provided by the 6,500 certified professionals operating today around the globe,” Siggelko said.

The implementation of outlined improvements and benefits now are under way and will continue through to the fall. Stay tuned for news regarding all of the new benefits and additions coming to certification in 2019.