By the Buffalo (NY) News

Jul 30, 2019

Small and medium-sized manufacturers can apply for cybersecurity training to help them win contracts with the Department of Defense.

The Advanced Institute for Manufacturing was awarded a Defense Department Cybersecurity Assistance Grant from Empire State Development to help small and medium-sized manufacturers meet cybersecurity requirements.

Read the full story, "Small manufacturers invited to apply for cybersecurity training," at buffalonews.com. 

