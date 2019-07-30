Small manufacturers invited to apply for cybersecurity training
Jul 30, 2019
Small and medium-sized manufacturers can apply for cybersecurity training to help them win contracts with the Department of Defense.
The Advanced Institute for Manufacturing was awarded a Defense Department Cybersecurity Assistance Grant from Empire State Development to help small and medium-sized manufacturers meet cybersecurity requirements.
