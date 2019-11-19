/ / / Skilled to work: Lockheed Martin advanced manufacturing program helps grow workforce in Alabama and Colorado

Last year, University of Alabama graduate and Lockheed Martin President and Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson pledged that the company would create 8,000 apprenticeship opportunities and invest $5 million in vocational and trade programs over the next five years.

Lockheed Martin's Advanced Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program (AMTAP) began at the Lockheed Martin facility near Denver in January 2016 and was brought to Courtland, AL, last summer.

“We found that there was a limited amount of technical talent available around the Courtland site; therefore we needed to create that talent and create a talent pool for this site,” said Vaughn Redmon, technical development manager for Lockheed Martin Space.

So far, 122 people have graduated from the program, which has a retention rate of about 75 percent. Some who have gone through the program earlier said the experience was more than just job training.

“A lot of the things that I went through was things that I never experienced in life: having people to care about you, knowing your superiors want you to succeed and making sure that they’re going to provide you every opportunity for you to succeed,” said Marland Pruitt, a member of the first cohort at the Courtland facility.

