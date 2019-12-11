/ / / Shared manufacturing space in Portland offers room and tools for entrepreneurs

Tomas Amadeo is using a new maker space on St. James Street to test prototypes for a medical robot. Genna Worthley is using it to hone her metal fabrication techniques.

Since opening late last month, Factory 3, has provided space, tools and machinery for 16 people working on projects related to screen printing, textiles, high end speaker production, architectural design, metal fabrication and medical robotics engineering. The space also offers workshops and classes for members and the general public.

Patrick Russell, director of Factory 3 at 115 St. James St., the former home of Loring Acoustics, offers wood and metal shops and individual and group work areas. By early 2020, he hopes to add a digital fabrication lab complete with a 3D printer.

