'Severe skilled labor shortages' spur launch of free manufacturing training program in Minnesota
Apr 09, 2019
The jobs are out there — but workers need the skills to fill them.
A free manufacturing training program in Duluth is looking to connect underemployed workers with area businesses to help meet their shortage and lift the fortunes of the workforce.
The training is "open to all ages and skill levels, and will focus on developing hard skills, soft skills and financial literacy," according to a news release from area business booster APEX. "After four weeks of sessions, graduates of the program will be connected with employers who are in search of workers with these specific skill sets."
Read the full story, "Free manufacturing training offered in Duluth," at duluthnewstribune.com.
