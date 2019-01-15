Plant Services

/ / / San Francisco invests in training workers for new generation of manufacturing

San Francisco invests in training workers for new generation of manufacturing

By the San Francisco Chronicle

Jan 15, 2019

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Advanced manufacturing is exploding across the Bay Area, with about 650 companies using 3-D printers and computer-controlled machines to produce everything from robots to eyeglasses to drones to backpacks.

But for most residents the fast-growing sector — and the skills needed to join its workforce — remain a mystery. Now San Francisco Mayor London Breed is trying to change that.

The city Office of Economic and Workforce Development has allocated $300,000 to SFMade, a trade group representing San Francisco makers. 

Read the full story at sfchronicle.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 