/ / / San Francisco invests in training workers for new generation of manufacturing

Advanced manufacturing is exploding across the Bay Area, with about 650 companies using 3-D printers and computer-controlled machines to produce everything from robots to eyeglasses to drones to backpacks.

But for most residents the fast-growing sector — and the skills needed to join its workforce — remain a mystery. Now San Francisco Mayor London Breed is trying to change that.

The city Office of Economic and Workforce Development has allocated $300,000 to SFMade, a trade group representing San Francisco makers.

Read the full story at sfchronicle.com.