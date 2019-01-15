San Francisco invests in training workers for new generation of manufacturing
Jan 15, 2019
Advanced manufacturing is exploding across the Bay Area, with about 650 companies using 3-D printers and computer-controlled machines to produce everything from robots to eyeglasses to drones to backpacks.
But for most residents the fast-growing sector — and the skills needed to join its workforce — remain a mystery. Now San Francisco Mayor London Breed is trying to change that.
The city Office of Economic and Workforce Development has allocated $300,000 to SFMade, a trade group representing San Francisco makers.
Read the full story at sfchronicle.com.
