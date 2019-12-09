Plant Services

By Katherine Blunt and Russell Gold for The Wall Street Journal

Dec 09, 2019

In 2015, the California regulator overseeing PG&E Corp. opened an inquiry into whether the state’s largest utility put enough priority on safety. 

Since then, a federal jury has found PG&E guilty of violating safety regulations for natural-gas pipelines and a federal judge later placed it on criminal probation. Its electrical equipment has sparked more than a fire a day on average since 2014—more than 400 last year—including wildfires that killed more than 100 people.

Read the full story, "'Safety is not a glamorous thing': How PG&E regulators failed to stop wildfire crisis," at wsj.com. (Subscription may be required.) 

