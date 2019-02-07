Plant Services

/ / / Ryder worker dies at Toyota manufacturing plant

Ryder worker dies at Toyota manufacturing plant

By the Courier-Journal (Louisville, KY)

Feb 07, 2019

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute (Monday-Thursday) and Smart Digest (Friday) e-newsletters to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, white papers, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

Kentucky authorities say a man has been killed in a workplace accident at the Toyota manufacturing plant in Georgetown.

Scott County Coroner John Goble told news outlets that the man worked for Ryder and was trying to connect a truck and a trailer outside the plant Tuesday morning when he got caught between the two.

To learn more, read "Man dies at Toyota manufacturing plant in Georgetown" from the Courier-Journal.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 