Ryder worker dies at Toyota manufacturing plant
Feb 07, 2019
Kentucky authorities say a man has been killed in a workplace accident at the Toyota manufacturing plant in Georgetown.
Scott County Coroner John Goble told news outlets that the man worked for Ryder and was trying to connect a truck and a trailer outside the plant Tuesday morning when he got caught between the two.
To learn more, read "Man dies at Toyota manufacturing plant in Georgetown" from the Courier-Journal.
