/ / / Roundtable: The challenges facing small and medium manufacturers today

At last month’s National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Fall Board of Directors meeting in Washington, D.C., the Small and Medium Manufacturers (SMM) Group held a two-day executive roundtable. The participants focused on several subjects of top importance not just to that group, but to manufacturers of all sizes nationwide.

Nicole Wolter took part in the event. As President and CEO of HM Manufacturing, Inc., a machine parts fabricator in Wauconda, Illinois, that specializes in power transmission components such as pulleys, gears, splines and shafts, she’s on the front lines of everything that was discussed. “It was interesting to hear people from all around the nation talking about the same topics,” she said.

While the discussion was wide-ranging, several core themes emerged: the skilled labor challenge, the factory of the future, reducing regulatory red tape, and emergency preparedness.

