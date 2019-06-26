/ / / Robots could displace 20 million manufacturing jobs by 2030

Plant Services

By Bloomberg

Jun 26, 2019

Robots are on track to wipe out almost a tenth of the world’s manufacturing jobs with the brunt borne by lower-income areas in developed nations, Oxford Economics says.

While automation should boost the economy as a whole, it is likely to create greater inequality as employment losses are concentrated in certain industries and countries. Manufacturing could lose 20 million positions by 2030, making the sector 8.5% smaller than “if robots were not remaking the market,” according to the research firm’s report.

Read the full story, "Robots may displace 20 million manufacturing jobs by 2030," at bloomberg.com. 

