/ / / Rising assessments and the fear of property tax hikes worry Chicago manufacturers

Filter manufacturer Permatron of Elk Grove Village pays about $40,000 a year in property taxes, but CEO Leslye Sandberg worries the bill will quadruple three years from now.

Permatron, which employs about 65 people making filters for customers such as Carrier and Trane, faces the double blow of an expiring tax break and a soaring property assessment. Sandberg says the combined effect could push the company's property taxes as high as $165,000 a year, painful for a company with approximately $10 million in annual sales.

Sandberg says Permatron wouldn't have set up shop in Cook County nine years ago without a "Class 6B" incentive that asseses property at 10 percent of market value for a decade, rather than 25 percent. Permatron's break expires in 2022, and the recent reassessment of northern Cook County properties by new Assessor Fritz Kaegi boosted the assessed value of its factory by nearly 60 percent.

