/ / / Retiring Graco factory worker looks back on 50-year career

Gene Koehler at 19 took an entry-level job at the original Graco factory in northeast Minneapolis for $2.35 an hour in 1970.

“I found a good fit at Graco,” said Koehler, 68, the manufacturer’s longest-serving employee and who plans to call it a career at 50 years next spring.

“Gene takes pride in his work and comes to work … with the intention of doing the best job he can,” said Jill Haubenschild, factory manager at the Anoka lubrication-equipment plant. “He is also proud of what he has been able to provide his family over his career at Graco.”

