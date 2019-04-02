Researchers trick Tesla Autopilot into steering into oncoming traffic
Apr 02, 2019
Researchers have devised a simple attack that might cause a Tesla to automatically steer into oncoming traffic under certain conditions. The proof-of-concept exploit works not by hacking into the car's onboard computing system, but by using small, inconspicuous stickers that trick the Enhanced Autopilot of a Model S 75 into detecting and then following a change in the current lane.
The attack worked by carefully affixing three stickers to the road. The stickers were nearly invisible to drivers, but machine-learning algorithms used by the Autopilot detected them as a line that indicated the lane was shifting to the left. As a result, Autopilot steered in that direction.
Read the full story, "Researchers trick Tesla Autopilot into steering into oncoming traffic," at arstechnica.com.
Get breaking industry news delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up for the daily Plant Services Smart Minute newsletter.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments