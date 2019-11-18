/ / / Report: UK manufacturing companies entering insolvency hits five-year high

The number of UK manufacturing companies entering insolvency has hit a five-year high, new research suggests.

There was a 7% increase in the last year, to 1,466, said chartered accountants and business advisers Moore.

The rise is being driven partly by Brexit-related uncertainty and a broader slowdown across Europe, said the report.

Manufacturing orders have been falling for months, added Moore, which warned that the continued lack of clarity on Brexit is causing increased levels of concern among businesses as customers defer making decisions on buying goods.

