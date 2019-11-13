/ / / Report: Smart factories could contribute $2.2 trillion to the global economy by 2023

Smart factories could add between $1.5 trillion to $2.2 trillion to the global economy per year by 2023, according to a new report released Tuesday.

Called “Smart Factories @ Scale”, the report was produced by the Capgemini Research Institute. It surveyed one thousand executives from firms that have “smart factory initiatives.”

Capgemini described smart factories as leveraging “digital platforms and technologies” in order to gain “significant improvements in productivity, quality, flexibility and service.”

To learn more, read "Smart factories could contribute as much as $2.2 trillion to the global economy, report says" from CNBC.