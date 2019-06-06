Report: Money, not IP or production disruption, is the primary motive for cyberattacks on manufacturing
Jun 06, 2019
Money, not intellectual property or production disruption, continues to be the No. 1 goal of cybercriminals who breach manufacturers’ digital networks.
The average amount of money stolen through business email attacks was $24,439, according to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report, released in May. The 12th-annual DBIR report found that financially related attacks outnumbered cyberespionage as the main reason for breaches in manufacturing.
Of the 352 manufacturing incidents recorded — 87 with confirmed data disclosure — 68 percent of those attacks sought financial gain, while 27 percent were espionage related. Both types were generally initiated through phishing, in which attackers use legitimate-seeming email, text or phone messaging to target sensitive personal and operational data.
To learn more, read "Verizon Report: Money is Primary Motive for Cyberattacks on Manufacturing" from AdvancedManufacturing.org.