/ / / Report: Money, not IP or production disruption, is the primary motive for cyberattacks on manufacturing

Money, not intellectual property or production disruption, continues to be the No. 1 goal of cybercriminals who breach manufacturers’ digital networks.

The average amount of money stolen through business email attacks was $24,439, according to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report, released in May. The 12th-annual DBIR report found that financially related attacks outnumbered cyberespionage as the main reason for breaches in manufacturing.

Of the 352 manufacturing incidents recorded — 87 with confirmed data disclosure — 68 percent of those attacks sought financial gain, while 27 percent were espionage related. Both types were generally initiated through phishing, in which attackers use legitimate-seeming email, text or phone messaging to target sensitive personal and operational data.

