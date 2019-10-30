/ / / Report: Manufacturers lag behind on digital transformation initiatives

A significant number of manufacturing organizations rely on outdated analog processes, lagging behind other industries in digital transformation initiatives, a Levadata report found. For example, some 50% of manufacturers still rely on Excel spreadsheets for data warehouses to track inventory, which provide limited insight into market intelligence.

Levadata's recent 2019 Cognitive Sourcing Study surveyed more than 200 senior procurement and supply chain leaders in global manufacturing companies. The majority (58%) of respondents said their supply management sources are still managed by individual commodity managers, rather than central systems for storing data and insights.

While technology is rumored to the over the manufacturing industry by 2024, only half of respondents said they have some sort of central system for housing supplier insights and spend data, and 44% of respondents said they don't use a cost management tool for NPI (New Product Introduction). The reason behind this lack of innovation is mainly due to cost, with respondents preferring to save money than innovate, the report found.

