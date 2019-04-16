/ / / [Report] Manufacturers' biggest concern is their inability to attract and retain talent

The struggle among manufacturers to fill open jobs is likely to continue because of the shrinking labor pool and growing need for workers with high-tech skills.

Those are conclusions in a report this month from the National Association of Manufacturers; the NAM is a trade group for manufacturers including thousands of small businesses.

The report written by NAM Chief Economist Chad Moutray noted that in a survey in March, manufacturers said their inability to attract and retain talent was their biggest concern, as it was for the previous two and a-half years. A quarter of those surveyed said they’ve had to turn down new business opportunities because they didn’t have the staffers they needed to fulfill the contracts.

To learn more, read "Expect manufacturers’ hiring issues to continue, report says" from The Washington Post.