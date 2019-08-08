/ / / Report: Hybrid manufacturing revenues to reach $1.1 billion by 2028

SmarTech Analysis has issued a new report on hybrid manufacturing that predicts that combining additive manufacturing (AM) and CNC machines on a single hardware software platform will create a market opportunity exceeding $1.1 billion (USD) in 2028. According to SmarTech’s new report titled, Hybrid Manufacturing Markets: Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing and CNC Companies” the implementation of hybrid machines will reduce capital expenditures, lower the cost of post processing, decrease material wastage and provide a way for the CNC industry to enter the fast-growing AM sector.

This report identifies and quantifies the key trends and opportunities for hybrid manufacturing machines. It provides insights on how hybrid manufacturing is moving out of its established market in the aerospace industry and finding uses in other sectors including the automotive, oil & gas, medical and construction industries. The report also discusses which additive manufacturing technologies are being used in today’s hybrid machines including powder bed fusion (PBF), wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM), directed energy deposition (DED), Cold Spray, and Ultrasonic Welding. In addition, this new SmarTech study examines how hybrid machines are growing in functionality including a move from specifically CNC functionality to including chemical and electrical capabilities on the hybrid platforms.

