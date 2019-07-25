/ / / Report: How process manufacturers are planning for a brighter future

Sage, a leader in cloud business management solutions, released its “Riding the wave of uncertainty: How process manufacturers are planning for a brighter future in 2019” report, an evaluation on the state of process manufacturing. The report uncovers key insights on how the industry is experiencing rapid change and bracing for the impact of new technological and regulatory challenges.

Commissioned to help industry leaders navigate uncertainty and plan for growth, the research illustrates that across the board, process manufacturers are taking back control. Armed with a greater understanding of how the current state of affairs will impact profit lines, US manufacturers are also poised to take advantage of new technologies by evolving to become more digitally-driven.

“Manufacturing is one of the few industries that touches every aspect of modern life, and process manufacturers in particular are seizing the opportunity not only to cater to their direct customers, but also to appeal to today’s end-consumer preferences,” said Nancy Harris, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Sage North America. “The democratization of information and demand for greater transparency and traceability means consumers expect greater variety, speed but also more consciously made goods. Manufacturers are quickly adapting to these expectations that will continue to shape the future of the industry.”

