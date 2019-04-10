/ / / [Report] AI in manufacturing market to hit $16 billion by 2025

The artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is poised to hike from USD 1 billion in 2018 to over USD 16 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. The AI in manufacturing market is driven by the rapid adoption of industry 4.0 technologies. The growing need among the manufacturers to reduce the cost of operation and enhance operational efficiency is the primary factor driving the adoption of Industry 4.0.

The new technology solutions are enhancing operational efficiency and reducing the time to market the products. It allows enterprises to analyze the customer demand, align their operations to meet the customer's requirement, and analyze the process in real-time. These solutions are more reliable, cost-effective, and provides organizations with an opportunity to scale their operations without incurring an intensive capital cost.



