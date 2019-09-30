/ / / Report: AI-enabled devices in manufacturing will reach 15.4 million by 2024

The total number of AI-enabled devices in industrial manufacturing will reach 15.4 million by 2024, according to a new report by ABI Research, a global market advisory firm.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is sweeping the industrial manufacturing sector, its adoption and integration across manufacturing facilities spreading incredibly quickly. AI is revolutionizing a host of different processes, including generative design in product development, production forecasting in inventory management, and production processes like machine vision, defect inspection, production optimization, and predictive maintenance.

“AI in industrial manufacturing is a story of edge implementation,” says Lian Jye Su, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. “Since manufacturers are not comfortable having their data transferred to a public cloud, nearly all industrial AI training and inference workloads happen at the edge, namely on devices, gateways, and on-premise servers.”

