/ / / Program offers free machining and manufacturing training

A program that offers free machining and manufacturing training recently expanded to McKeesport. The non-profit New Century Careers will run the tuition-free facility, which organizers hope will help restore the once-booming industrial economy in the Mon Valley.

Neil Ashbaugh, New Century Careers Director of Services, said graduates will be ready to enter a field with a high demand for workers. The company has been training machinists and other manufacturing workers in southwestern Pennsylvania since 1999 and Ashbaugh says the tech sector has renewed demand for workers.

“When you think of what a machinist does, they learn specific skills,” Ashbaugh said, “While they learn specific equipment today, what we’re really teaching them is how to become solutions providers.”

To learn more, read "New Manufacturing Training Facility Hopes To Help Restore The Mon Valley" from 90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh's NPR news station.