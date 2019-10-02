/ / / Poor manufacturing data may be dragging Europe into a recession

Europe's economy looks increasingly likely it is headed towards a recession, as data released on Tuesday shows that manufacturing is at its lowest level since the last financial crisis in the eurozone.

According to IHS Markit, manufacturing is at its lowest level since October 2012, and it looks like it will continue to spiral downward for the rest of 2019.

September's PMI figure was 45.7, down from 47.0 in August and was the eighth successive month that PMI was below 50 — any number below 50 generally points towards contraction.

