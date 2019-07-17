/ / / Plant manager sentenced for violating Clean Water Act

A federal judge has sentenced the manager of a Smyrna chemical plant to house arrest, as well as a $2,000 fine for instructing his employees to wash a toxic chemical into a tributary of the Chattahoochee River in 2016.

Carlos Conde, 37, is to serve a year on probation, four months of which will be under house arrest, according to Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash, Jr.’s ruling.

U.S. attorney Byung Pak, of the Northern District of Georgia, said Conde, who was manager of the Apollo Industries chemical processing plant near the intersection of the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive, violated the Clean Water Act in flagrant disregard for the laws meant to protect the environment.

