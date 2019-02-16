/ / / Plant manager, HR intern among those killed in Aurora, IL, workplace shooting

From CBS News: A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois manufacturing company Friday, killing five workers and injuring several police officers in the rampage, authorities said. Local police identified the gunman as 45-year-old Gary Martin, who died in a shootout with officers.

Martin, who had been arrested previously by local police and who had a felony conviction in Mississippi, brought his firearm to a meeting where he was being fired on Friday, according to authorities. He likely knew it was possible he was going to be terminated from his longtime job at the Henry Pratt Company since he brought the weapon, said Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.

The five workers killed were identified Saturday. Among those killed were the plant's manager and a Northern Illinois University student who was a human resources intern at the company.

Read the full story at cbsnews.com.