/ / / Pittsburgh's Neighborhood 91 brings all parts of the 3D printing supply chain into one location

Pittsburgh International Airport recently unveiled plans for Neighborhood 91, which is being positioned as the world’s first development focused on bringing all parts of the additive manufacturing/3D printing supply chain into one communal location.

The University of Pittsburgh partnered with the airport on Neighborhood 91, which is also the first project for the 195-acre Pittsburgh Airport Innovation Campus near the airport terminal and runway. Arencibia, a supplier of argon gas for the aerospace and additive manufacturing sectors, has signed on as the development’s first tenant.

The name is based on Pittsburgh’s 90 distinct neighborhoods. Construction on this symbolic 91st will begin in 2020. According to Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis, “Part of our vision is to advance the region’s role as a world leader. Additive manufacturing is looking for a place to call home and no one has made that happen – until now.”

To learn more, read "Pittsburgh Airport Unveils Additive Manufacturing Center" from Thomas.