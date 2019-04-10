[Photo] Bear spotted inside Denso Manufacturing facility
Apr 10, 2019
Denso Manufacturing in Maryville warned its employees about a black bear on campus Tuesday night.
"A bear has been spotted in and around Denso property," the warning read. "Please keep all plant doors closed and use caution when walking through outdoor areas. While the bear has not been aggressive thus far, it is a wild animal and must be treated as such."
Wednesday morning photos of a bear inside the factory began circulating on social media.
To learn more, read "Bear caught on camera inside Denso Manufacturing building" from WVLT News, Tennessee.
Caption contest
Got a great caption for this viral photo? Share it with the world! Email us your best caption by April 14, and our editors will select their favorite caption to be immortalized on PlantServices.com and in an upcoming Smart Minute eNewsletter.
Comments
