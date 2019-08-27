/ / / Philadelphia-area factory owner fined $1 million for retaliatory firings

A federal jury decided in April that Montgomeryville’s William “Billy” Lloyd retaliated against two of his factory employees, including the plant manager, when he fired them in 2014 and 2015 after they cooperated with federal safety inspectors.



This month, U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg told Lloyd what those firings would cost him. He ordered Lloyd to pay the former workers $1,047,399 in back wages and punitive damages.

At the time of the firings, officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were investigating Lloyd Industries for an accident that caused parts of three fingers of a worker to be “crunched off” by a steel-bending press. The worker, Josh Elbode, 21, said the press was malfunctioning.

Read the full story, "Philly suburban factory owner fined $1 million for retaliatory firings," at inquirer.com.