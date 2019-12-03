/ / / PG&E failed to inspect transmission lines that caused deadly wildfire, California probe finds

Plant Services

By Reuters

Dec 03, 2019

The Caribou-Palermo transmission line was identified as the cause of the Camp Fire last year, which virtually incinerated the Northern California town of Paradise and stands as the state’s most lethal blaze. 

“PG&E failed to maintain an effective inspection and maintenance program to identify and correct hazardous conditions on its transmission lines ... as are necessary to promote the safety and health of its patrons and the public,” a 700-page report by the California Public Utilities Commission said.

Read the full story, "PG&E failed to inspect transmission lines that caused deadly 2018 wildfire: state probe," at reuters.com. 

