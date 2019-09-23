/ / / Perspective: Will a U.S. manufacturing renaissance do more for workers or robots?

Since the turn of the century, China’s increasing economic dominance has certainly seemed like a mandate of heaven. As one U.S. manufacturing sector after was gutted by the so-called China Shock, American workers watched their jobs vanish. Some economists pointed to trade with China as the main reason for labor’s falling share of national income in the U.S.

But much has changed since the early 2000s. China isn't the invincible juggernaut it once was. According to the consulting firm Oxford Economics, China’s unit labor costs -- basically, wages adjusted for productivity -- were about a quarter of the U.S.'s back in 2003. Now, they’re almost equal.

There are several reasons for the change. The first, of course, is President Donald Trump’s trade war -- tariffs have made Chinese goods less competitive, and the uncertainty about what additional tariffs he might impose creates costs for anyone thinking of sourcing from China. But the erosion of Chinese competitiveness predates Trump. Wages have been rising steadily for years.

