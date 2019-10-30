/ / / Perspective: Why integrators should be utilizing service and maintenance contracts

When building a service and maintenance program, it’s important that integrators consider the needs of their customers. Understanding what’s important to the customer from a protection and service level standpoint is key to determining the type of contract that’s most appropriate.

Preventative maintenance contracts are the simplest and most effective way for integrators to engage their customers on an ongoing basis, since every security system has preventative maintenance needs. Tests and inspections for fire and intrusion systems should be scheduled periodically, and since these are often required by local code, there is very little objection from customers.

Using advanced monitoring tools that collect data from security systems allows an integrator to recognize patterns of activity that can predict and detect equipment failures. Embedding these tools inside of a service and maintenance program allows integrators to offer a service contract in which the integrator responds before a customer may even be aware they have an issue.

