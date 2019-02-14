/ / / Perspective: Why bringing high-tech manufacturing back to the U.S. is so difficult

With the winds of a trade war blowing and a nationalistic trade policy front and center, I fully appreciate the battle cry to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States. I fear that the reality of accomplishing this goal quickly is going to be far more difficult than most people fully comprehend.

And, one more thing: In the past 20 years, automation and advanced manufacturing have proliferated. The manufacturing factory of circa-2000 looks nothing like today’s factory - sure, the factory may come back, but the jobs that it brings will be much fewer in number and much more high-tech in nature.

