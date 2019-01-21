/ / / Perspective: Unlocking value with blockchain in oil & gas

Starting in 2014, the oil & gas industry experienced volatile and challenging times with lower oil prices. This led owner-operators and service companies to increase automation, adopt new technologies, and integrate their IT/OT environments. Blockchain can help by ensuring the integrity, traceability, and providence of the data exchanged among independent entities.

In the second half of 2018, a few pilot programs utilizing blockchain began in the oil & gas industry. Common themes in these pilot programs include:

Collaboration among independent entities with shared pain points and related interests motivate them to form a consortium

Improved operational performance by sharing trusted data with rapid visibility

Have leaders, but all invest and all consortium members benefit

