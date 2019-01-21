Perspective: Unlocking value with blockchain in oil & gas
Jan 21, 2019
Starting in 2014, the oil & gas industry experienced volatile and challenging times with lower oil prices. This led owner-operators and service companies to increase automation, adopt new technologies, and integrate their IT/OT environments. Blockchain can help by ensuring the integrity, traceability, and providence of the data exchanged among independent entities.
In the second half of 2018, a few pilot programs utilizing blockchain began in the oil & gas industry. Common themes in these pilot programs include:
- Collaboration among independent entities with shared pain points and related interests motivate them to form a consortium
- Improved operational performance by sharing trusted data with rapid visibility
- Have leaders, but all invest and all consortium members benefit
Read the full story for more on specific ongoing pilot blockchain programs in oil & gas.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments