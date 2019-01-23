Perspective: The subscription model is set to disrupt manufacturing. Here are three mindset shifts leaders will need to make
Jan 23, 2019
The subscription model has already transformed consumer buying patterns. Companies like Dollar Shave Club and Birchbox let consumers enjoy cost savings, convenience, and the fun of discovery. And Peloton offers video subscriptions so purchasers of their indoor cycling bikes can get more out of their fitness regimen.
Now, B2B manufacturing and the companies that supply the manufacturers are starting to get in on the act. The implications are huge. Think of the potential if manufacturers were ‘members’ who could subscribe to a factory line instead of owning it outright.
Read the full perspective at alisterpaine.com.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments