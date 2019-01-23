/ / / Perspective: The subscription model is set to disrupt manufacturing. Here are three mindset shifts leaders will need to make

The subscription model has already transformed consumer buying patterns. Companies like Dollar Shave Club and Birchbox let consumers enjoy cost savings, convenience, and the fun of discovery. And Peloton offers video subscriptions so purchasers of their indoor cycling bikes can get more out of their fitness regimen.

Now, B2B manufacturing and the companies that supply the manufacturers are starting to get in on the act. The implications are huge. Think of the potential if manufacturers were ‘members’ who could subscribe to a factory line instead of owning it outright.

