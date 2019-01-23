Plant Services

/ / / Perspective: The subscription model is set to disrupt manufacturing. Here are three mindset shifts leaders will need to make

Perspective: The subscription model is set to disrupt manufacturing. Here are three mindset shifts leaders will need to make

By Robbie Baxter for AlisterPaine.com

Jan 23, 2019

New Call-to-action

The subscription model has already transformed consumer buying patterns. Companies like Dollar Shave Club and Birchbox let consumers enjoy cost savings, convenience, and the fun of discovery. And Peloton offers video subscriptions so purchasers of their indoor cycling bikes can get more out of their fitness regimen.

Now, B2B manufacturing and the companies that supply the manufacturers are starting to get in on the act. The implications are huge. Think of the potential if manufacturers were ‘members’ who could subscribe to a factory line instead of owning it outright. 

Read the full perspective at alisterpaine.com.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 