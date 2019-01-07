Plant Services

Perspective: The strategic approach manufacturing employers are taking to hiring, promoting

By Matthew Hubacher, Invest Buffalo Niagara, for WKBW (Buffalo, NY)

Jan 07, 2019

Though companies report having a more difficult time finding new employees to fill job openings, opportunities are created for both new job seekers and current employees through advancement. Employers have shared that they are more willing to promote from within and train individuals now more than in the past. Employees are in a better position to learn new skills from their existing companies and build their resumes for future growth.

“We’ve got people that are willing to embrace our culture and one of those core values is all about flexibility and adaptability,” said Tapecon President Steve Davis on a recent tour of his printing and medical device facility. “We’ve got people embracing the challenge to learn something new and we’re able to scale up.”

Read the full perspective at wkbw.com.

