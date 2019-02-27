/ / / Perspective: The status of U.S. solar manufacturing, one year after tariffs

This week, JinkoSolar will officially open its Jacksonville, Florida solar module factory.

The Chinese company announced that plant in January of last year, roughly a week after the Trump administration unveiled its final tariffs on crystalline silicon solar cells and modules. It was the first of a string of such announcements as foreign manufacturers stared down the threat of trade duties, which took effect last February.

It’s been months since many of those announcements became public, so Greentech Media checked in on the progress. It turns out that some manufacturing pants are online, some are still on the way and at least one plant has been scrapped.

In announcing Section 201 tariffs, President Trump promised they would buoy U.S. solar manufacturing and create "lots of really great jobs with products that are going to be made in the good old USA." So far, the results have been mixed.

