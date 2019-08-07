/ / / Perspective: The future of manufacturing technology

To sustain ongoing growth, today’s manufacturers are hyper-focused on three key mandates. First is to improve utilization rates of expensive fixed assets that are below optimal capacity. Second is to fill the current and increasing void of specialized labor. Deloitte estimates that by 2028, the skills gap in the US will result in 2.4 million unfilled seats out of a total of 16 million manufacturing jobs. Lastly, manufacturers must protect operating profit as industry average EBITDA margin continues to decline from 11.2% in 2015 to 8.6% in 2018.

The cutting-edge, high-impact, disruptive technologies, Robotics and SaaS, stand out as two areas that will create the most value for manufacturers and will universally address the most significant challenges faced by manufacturers, such as machine utilization, skills shortage, and throughput rate.

