Perspective: Show me the money: Why manufacturers are asking the wrong question about data
Jun 23, 2019
What can we do to monetize our data? How many company executives around the world have asked that question – or a version of it – in the last few years? And it’s a good one. As the technological revolution gathers pace, long-term success increasingly hinges on a business’s ability to unlock the value of its information.
But unlocking is not necessarily the same as monetizing. Indeed, by viewing data as a product to be sold and directly profited from in its own right, companies risk missing the point. Far better to see it as an enabler — a tool that, when used in the right way, can enhance performance and drive growth.
