What can we do to monetize our data? How many company executives around the world have asked that question – or a version of it – in the last few years? And it’s a good one. As the technological revolution gathers pace, long-term success increasingly hinges on a business’s ability to unlock the value of its information.

But unlocking is not necessarily the same as monetizing. Indeed, by viewing data as a product to be sold and directly profited from in its own right, companies risk missing the point. Far better to see it as an enabler — a tool that, when used in the right way, can enhance performance and drive growth.

Read the full perspective, "Show me the money: Why manufacturers are asking the wrong question about data," on Forbes.com.