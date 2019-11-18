/ / / Perspective: Manufacturers, prepare your people for growth

When growth is mentioned in the manufacturing industry, people gravitate toward its physical requirements: the groundbreaking of a facility expansion, shiny new equipment, perfectly organized aisles of raw materials, and trailblazing automation.

But if that’s the only place your business invests to prepare for growth, then “congratulations” on your state-of-the-art operation. Now, who’s going to want to work for you?

At WCCO Belting in Wahpeton, N.D., we manufacture custom rubber products for agricultural and light industrial equipment manufacturers and distributors in more than 20 countries. Our small family business has been operating in the town of 7,800 people for over 65 years. In a rural community, with an unemployment rate approaching zero, having a reputation as an unsupportive employer is the kiss of death.

