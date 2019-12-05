/ / / Perspective: ISM manufacturing data is not as bad as it might seem

A few days ago, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) released its closely watched report on manufacturing. It offered little new on the state of the economy. Media outlets noted that in November the index fell slightly from October levels and fell short of consensus expectations, which, as is usually the case, centered on the previous month’s release. That interpretation fostered some concern that the economy is softening further and inspired some to call for a near-term recession. A slightly broader view of the ISM report showed, however, that the economy has in fact stabilizing around the slowed pace of real growth exhibited by the third quarter National Income and Product Accounts, which showed real GDP growing at slightly over a 2% annual rate. If this reality disappoints those looking for stronger growth, it should also relieve any fears of an ongoing slide and an imminent turn to recession.

Statisticians at the ISM put the November index for manufacturing overall at 48.1%, down 0.2 percentage points from the 48.3% level averaged in October but up 0.3 percentage points from the September low of 47.8%. The ISM algorithm suggests that this level is consistent with annual real GDP growth of 1.5%. Combined with a non-manufacturing index pointing to real annual GDP growth of 2.0-2.5%, the picture painted by the ISM measures suggests a consolidated real GDP of around 2.0% a year, in other words little change – stronger or weaker – from the GDP growth rate published by the Commerce Department for the quarter just past. Effectively, the economic situation is neither improving nor a deteriorating.

